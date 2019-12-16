Christine Lampard looked every inch the doting mother as she shared a gorgeous new snap with her little girl, Patricia. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the Loose Women presenter shared a sweet photo showing her enjoying a relaxing stroll with her daughter. The picture shows the TV star posing with her family dog and the pushchair carrying her baby. "Sundays," she simply wrote in the caption. The cute post comes days before Christine and her husband Frank Lampard are due to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary.

Christine Lampard shared this picture over the weekend

The couple, who welcomed their little girl in September 2018, married on 20 December 2015. They were first introduced to each other at Pride of Britain by Piers Morgan over ten years ago. Meanwhile, during a recent appearance on Lorraine, the mum-of-one opened up about their family life, confessing that little Patricia is very much taking after her footballer dad. "He is a very good hands-on dad," Christine said of her husband, before quipping: "He has to be directed a bit I suppose, but no, he's brilliant, he's great."

She added: "He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her." Frank also has two daughters Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, with his former fiancée Elen Rivas. When asked about the sibling relationship between the two girls and baby Patricia, Christine gushed: "They're brilliant, even just simple things, like I'm going to nip to the shower for two minutes and I know I have the two of them there. They're at that age where I can trust them to do it. And they do adore her. It's like a live-in doll. They're fantastic, the two of them."

