Loose Women star Ruth Langsford is a doting mum to son Jack, 17, who she shares with husband Eamonn Holmes, but she has opened up about the relatable problem she faces when it comes to his homework. The TV presenter was discussing whether or not homework should be banned on Wednesday's Loose Women, and admitted that she sometimes struggled encouraging him as she was in two minds about whether or not he should be doing so much work. She told the panel: "It's not just stressful for the children but for the parents, and you're trying to make them do their homework and they don't want to do it. And you’re trying to have family time and everyone's arguing."

Ruth and Eamonn Holmes are doting parents to teenage son Jack

She added: "I went to parents' evening and Jack's about to do his A-levels and there's so much work. And I always do that thing, not a lecture exactly, but I try and see it as encouragement, going 'Right Jack, this is it now, you have to knuckle down, and inside I'm going 'You're such a hypocrite', so I'm really torn." Jack is currently in his last year of college and is set to go to university in September, something Ruth has previously admitted that she wasn't looking forward to.

Jack lives with his famous parents in Surrey

Ruth and Eamonn prefer to keep their son out of the public eye although they often talk about him on Loose Women and This Morning. The teenager also made his television debut during Ruth's time on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, and was seen each week in the audience with dad Eamonn to cheer his mum on. Ruth told HELLO! afterwards how Jack would message her each week to encourage her during her training sessions. She said of Jack: "He came every week. He came the first week, then the second week he was like 'Mum what time do we need to be at Strictly?' and I was like 'Oh Jack, bless you, you don’t have to come every week,' and he was horrified. He was like 'Of course I am going to come every week to support you mum.' It was really sweet." She added: "He used to text me each week, saying 'Good luck with your rehearsals today mum,' and I would just say 'It's terrible, I forgot my moves,' and he would say 'Don't worry you will be fine!' He was really great actually."

Ruth and Eamonn also told HELLO! that their son hasn't completely ruled out following in their footsteps in the future either. Eamonn said: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him." Ruth added: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."

