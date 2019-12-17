Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford undergo dramatic transformation!

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are two of the most recognisable faces on British TV. But the This Morning hosts recently underwent a very dramatic transformation – and the results are astonishing! In a new photoshoot with Heat magazine, the couple posed as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in their hit film A Star Is Born. Eamonn, 60, shared the snapshot on his Instagram account on Tuesday, writing: "One of these couples is Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the other is me and Ruth. Go on, I defy you to guess correctly." Unsurprisingly, the image went down a storm with fans and famous friends. Laura Whitmore commented, "#couplegoals", while Kate Garraway simply wrote: "Wow!" Kate Thornton remarked, "That's bloody brilliant! X" while Homes Under The Hammer star Lucy Alexander added: "I honestly had to double take!! Whatever next you two!! Omg behave!"

Ruth and Eamonn as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Photo © Nicky Johnson/heat magazine

For the photoshoot, Ruth, 59, channelled the singer’s look with the help of a blonde wig and an identical arm tattoo. She also pretended to sing at a piano as she cosied up to her husband. Eamonn, meanwhile, donned a brown wig and fake facial hair to recreate Bradley's image. The US stars raised eyebrows with their intimate performance at the Oscars earlier this year as they performed the film's hit track Shallow, while the actor's then-girlfriend Irina Shayk watched from the audience. Speaking about that moment, Ruth told the magazine: "I have to say, when I saw that performance at the Oscars, I wouldn't have been happy if that was you, Eamonn, and I was sitting in the audience. I thought there was way too much chemistry." Her husband then retorted: "But you know what it's like to sit next to a simmering sexpot when you're presenting. How you keep yourself under control, I have no idea."

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper pictured at the 2019 Oscars

Just last month, Lady Gaga addressed the controversy surrounding the Oscars performance, telling Elle magazine: "Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly. I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on."

