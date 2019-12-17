Eamonn Holmes has admitted he and wife Ruth Langsford face a "difficult" Christmas, following the death of Ruth's sister in June. Husband and wife are currently bringing festive cheer to our TV screens in the run-up to Christmas as the hosts of This Morning. But Eamonn noted that their celebrations at home will be tinged with sadness as they continue to grieve the loss of Julia. He told the Metro: "Christmas will be a difficult time. I know we will both be reflective, whilst bearing in mind we have responsibilities to carry on for other people around us." The 60-year-old added: "Our memories will be dominated with the loss of Ruth's sister Julia. That's what we will remember most of all."

Asked what the family, including the couple’s 17-year-old son Jack, have planned for Christmas, Eamonn revealed: "I am the sort of person that has got to watch a handful of classic seasonal movies to put me in the mood. So, I will be seeking out the tried and tested perennials like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and It's A Wonderful Life. On the TV front it's going to take a lot to top the anticipation we are all feeling towards the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special!"

Just last month, an inquest ruled that Ruth’s elder sister took her own life, having suffered with depression for a number of years. In June, devastated Ruth, 59, announced the news that Julia had passed away, writing: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

Eamonn also paid tribute to his late sister-in-law, tweeting: "I just wanted to say, if I haven't done so directly, thank you for your kindness and compassion towards Ruth and the loss of her sister Julia. We both loved and cared for Julia with all our hearts and will miss her forever. Your love and kind words have been a great help. Thank you."

