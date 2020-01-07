Ruth Langsford is a doting mum to son Jack, 17, and on Tuesday's episode of Loose Women, the star opened up about a difficult conversation she had with the teenager after watching the news together about a sexual assault court case. The TV star had asked her fellow panellists, Brenda Edwards, Nadia Sawalha, and Denise Welch, how to talk to children about consent during a discussion about ending the stigma surrounding sexual assault. She said: "I know I have definitely had conversations with Jack. The last one was actually about a court case that was going on at the time that he had seen on the news, and I ended up talking about consent. And it's quite a difficult subject actually to advise teenagers."

Ruth Langsford opened up about a difficult conversation she had with her son Jack

The This Morning presenter is incredibly close to Jack, who she shares with husband Eamonn Holmes. While the teenager prefers to keep out of the public eye, his doting parents occasionally share photos of him on their respective social media accounts. Jack also made his television debut in 2017 when he came along to watch his mum compete in Strictly Come Dancing. Jack was spotted in the audience with his dad cheering on Ruth, who had been partnered with Anton du Beke. Ruth told HELLO! that Jack had been incredibly encouraging of her during her time on the show, and would text her each week to wish her good luck ahead of the show.

Ruth with husband Eamonn Holmes, Jack and her stepchildren

She said of Jack: "He came every week. He came the first week, then the second week he was like 'Mum what time do we need to be at Strictly?' and I was like 'Oh Jack, bless you, you don’t have to come every week,' and he was horrified. He was like 'Of course I am going to come every week to support you mum.' It was really sweet." She added: "He used to text me each week, saying 'Good luck with your rehearsals today mum,' and I would just say 'It's terrible, I forgot my moves,' and he would say 'Don't worry you will be fine!' He was really great actually."

Ruth and Eamonn also told HELLO! that their son hasn't completely ruled out following in their footsteps in the future either. Eamonn said: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him." Ruth added: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."

