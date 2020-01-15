Oti Mabuse is set to embark on an exciting new adventure for the BBC. The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share details of a new project with her fans, revealing that she is set to travel back to her home country of South Africa to film a one-off documentary special. Taking to social media, Oti said: "So excited. My heart is beating with pure gratitude and joy to share the new of my journey through my beloved home country South Africa with a brand new documentary."

Oti Mabuse is filming a special documentary for the BBC

In a statement confirming the new show, the BBC: "In a one-off BBC One special, and eight years after she left home, Oti Mabuse is going back to her country of birth to show us her South Africa. It is a country that she feels is often misunderstood and she will show us a land of beauty, diversity, and hope. Oti will travel across the country starting at the nostalgic and familiar landscape of her childhood in Mabopane near Pretoria. She will follow roads she has travelled with her family, meet old and new friends, and complete a road trip full of surprises."

Oti, 29, herself added: "To be asked by the BBC to do my very own documentary about something that is so close to my heart is an absolute privilege and I am deeply humbled. I can't wait to show the viewers where I grew up and take them on the journey that got me to where I am today. I truly hope they love South Africa like I do."

Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher play Hello/Goodbye!

The big announcement comes one day after Oti teased fans on Instagram that she had some exciting news to share. The Strictly champion shared a message on social media that read: "I have the best news ever! This is going to be brilliant. Can't say what it is yet but (yes) to you know who. I love you and you're simply the best and thank you."