Who is Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice dating? Get all the details on his love life The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer has been linked to fellow champion Jowita Przystal

Giovanni Pernice is one of Strictly Come Dancing's most beloved dancers, having won the series back in 2021 thanks to his incredible partnership with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

But away from the dancefloor, the professional dancer often courts headlines with his romantic conquests. Find out everything about his dating history here...

WATCH: The couples that found love on the Strictly dance floor!

Who is Giovanni Pernice dating?

The Italian Hunk is believed to be romancing fellow Strictly professional dancer Jowita Przystal, who won the latest series with Hamza Yassin. Giovanni and Jowita, who worked together on the show for the first time last year, are said to be a couple after developing a romance during the latest series, with The Sun reporting they have even been spotted kissing backstage. The professional dancers are yet to comment on the reports, but the two have been pictured leaving Giovanni's London-based home separately in recent days.

Giovanni and Jowita dancing together on Strictly last year

He had split from former Love Island star Maura Higgins in October 2021. Then a month later, Giovanni was forced to clarify the rumours that suggest he was dating Made in Chelsea star Verity Bowditch - something he has strenuously denied.

"Always wanting to speak the truth over here," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "It's news to me that I am dating, didn't know anything about it. At the moment, as you know it's all about dance dance dance which is wonderfullll darling." He added: "That's the reality, no drama here. Have a great day – 'THE SUN' is shining! Gio x." [sic]

Maura Higgins

Giovanni and Maura Higgins parted ways in October

Giovanni and Maura decided to call it quits after four months of dating and the Strictly star has insisted that there was no wrongdoing on either side. Taking to his Instagram Stories at the time of the split, Giovanni explained: "Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation.

"Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn't it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention." The two were first linked back in June when they were spotted watching the Euro 2020 match at Wembley together.

Not long before the couple went their separate ways, Giovanni gushed about Maura in an interview with HELLO!. He said: "Maura is beautiful, funny, and she's a very loyal person," he gushed. "We get along very well, we're just enjoying getting to know each other."

Ashley Roberts

Giovanni Pernice with Ashley Roberts

Prior to ending things with Maura, Giovanni was in a relationship was with Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts. The pair met whilst competing in Strictly back in 2018, with Ashley being partnered up with Pasha Kovalev and Giovanni with Faye Tozer.

They confirmed their romance at the end of that year before embarking on the Strictly tour. Speaking to Weekend magazine in January 2019, the American singer said she was "seeing" Giovanni, but refused to be pressed about how their relationship began. "It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it's still early days!" she said, after confirming: "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We’re getting to know each other, and it's nice."

However, back in January 2020, the former lovebirds went their separate ways after one year of dating. At the time, Giovanni tweeted: "@ImAshleyRoberts and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future." While the former couple claimed to "remain friends", they both removed all photos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

In November 2019, Ashley had even discussed the possibility of welcoming her first baby with Giovanni. His best friend Gorka Marquez became a first-time father when girlfriend Gemma Atkinson gave birth to their daughter Mia in July 2019, and Ashley previously said that she and Giovanni could be following in the couple's footsteps – just not any time soon.

"I guess my biological clock should be ticking," she told You magazine. "You see these headlines warning you only have so much time and it puts stuff in your head, so I was worried about all that last year. But then I was like, 'I'm not even gonna put that out into the universe; if children are meant to be, they're meant to be.'"

Georgia May Foote

He also dated Georgia May Foote

Giovanni has previously dated his former celebrity dance partner Georgia May Foote, who was in a relationship with her Coronation Street co-star Sean Ward. Before she reached the final in 2015, the soap star confirmed she had parted ways with Sean before embarking on a romance with Giovanni.

Speaking about their relationship, Georgia previously told the Daily Mail: "Gio is everything to me. I'm 100 per cent happy with Gio. He's smitten and I'm the same. We trust each other. We fell in love as friends before anything happened."

Their relationship ended in 2016, and Georgia posted a statement which read: "It is with great sadness we have decided to split up. There is nobody else involved. Although it was not an easy decision to make, sometimes you realise that it is better to be friends and this is one of these times."

Jessica Wright

Giovanni then went on to date former TOWIE star Jessica Wright. They were first linked to each other back in November 2017, when they were spotted enjoying a theatre date in the West End. However, six months later, the pair called it quits.

Luba Mushtuk

The Strictly pro has also been linked to fellow Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk - a romance which was swiftly denied. In November 2017, Luba fuelled romance rumours with Giovanni after she shared a video on Twitter of the pair dancing and captioned it, "@pernicegiovann1 you are 'My Man'" alongside a winking face emoji. However, Giovanni was quick to dismiss the rumours as he tweeted: "Another day another lady!!! So funny to read!! Who will be next!!"

