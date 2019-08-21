Reese Witherspoon sparks confusion after sharing never-before-seen school photo Reese, is that definitely you?

Reese Witherspoon shared the sweetest photo on Tuesday to mark the first day back to school in the USA. The Big Little Lies actress took to her Instagram page to post a never-before-seen school photo of herself as a little girl. In the image, the Hollywood star looked cute wearing a blue summer dress and was wearing a necklace made from sweets. In the caption, Reese wrote: "Mom tip: send your kid to school with a candy necklace so she cane share it with all her new friends! #backtoschool." And while many of Reese's fans adored the cute picture, many were unsure whether it was actually the actress or her daughter Ava, as they look so alike. One wrote: "Is that Ava or Reese?" while another wrote: "I don't know if this is you or your daughter?"

Reese Witherspoon's fans didn't know if the school photo was of her or daughter Ava

Many of Reese's fans also praised the star's mum Betty for her ingenious idea in giving her daughter a candy necklace to wear to school. Reese is very close to her family, and over the weekend she celebrated her mum's birthday. Marking the special day on Instagram, the Legally Blonde actress shared a series of sweet photos of herself and Betty enjoying an afternoon tea together. In the caption, the star thanked her mum for always being there to make her laugh. She wrote: "It's my mama's birthday!! She's my best friend, my biggest inspiration and no on makes me laugh harder!! I love you MOM!"

The Legally Blonde actress with lookalike daughter Ava

Before moving to LA, Reese grew up in Nashville with her parents and older brother John. The star has previously opened up about how in awe she was of her mum while growing up. She told Vogue that Betty was a midwife who would: "take care of seventeen babies at once." She added: "And the crying of the babies! The noise! She said she didn't even hear it. I remember being so in awe of my mum. She always had a positive attitude, always laughing, always telling a joke, and she always had a billion of friends at work. She just love the women she worked with."

It's been an incredibly busy time for Reese, whose new programme The Morning Show released its first full trailer on Monday. The star plays journalist Bradley Jackson in the much-anticipated new show, and stars alongside Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. Not only has Reese been busy acting in the Apple TV drama, but she is also currently working on the upcoming TV production of Celeste Ng's best-selling novel, Little Fires Everywhere. In June, the actress shared the first photo of herself and Kerry Washington – who she has teamed up with to produce the show – in character. Reese is set to play seemingly perfect mother-of-four Elena Richardson, while Kerry will be starring as single mother Mia Warren.

