Reese Witherspoon shares rare photo with mum for special family celebration Two peas in a pod!

Reese Witherspoon enjoyed a lovely day with her family on Sunday as they got together to celebrate her mum Betty's birthday. The Big Little Lies star shared a series of pictures of herself and Betty dressed up at an afternoon tea venue, which she posted on her Instagram account. Fans couldn't believe just how much the pair look alike, both with the same large blue eyes and trademark blonde hair. In the caption, Reese paid tribute to her mum, writing: "It's my mama's birthday!! She's my best friend, my biggest inspiration and no on makes me laugh harder!! I love you MOM!" Followers were quick to comment on their strong resemblance, with one writing: "Wow you two look so alike," while another added: "So obvious where you get your beauty from."

Reese Witherspoon and her family celebrated her mum's birthday on Sunday

The actress is incredibly close to her family, and grew up in Nashville with her parents and older brother John. The star has previously opened up about how in awe she was of her mum while growing up. She told Vogue that Betty was a midwife who would: "take care of seventeen babies at once." She added: "And the crying of the babies! The noise! She said she didn't even hear it. I remember being so in awe of my mum. She always had a positive attitude, always laughing, always telling a joke, and she always had a billion of friends at work. She just love the women she worked with."

The actress praised her mum for always managing to make her laugh

It's been an incredibly busy time for Reese, whose new programme The Morning Show released its first full trailer on Monday. The star plays journalist Bradley Jackson in the much-anticipated new show, and stars alongside Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. Not only has Reese been busy acting in the Apple TV drama, but she is also currently working on the upcoming TV production of Celeste Ng's best-selling novel, Little Fires Everywhere. In June, the actress shared the first photo of herself and Kerry Washington – who she has teamed up with to produce the show – in character. Reese is set to play seemingly perfect mother-of-four Elena Richardson, while Kerry will be starring as single mother Mia Warren.

There could even be a third series of Big Little Lies for Reese to get stuck into in the near future – if all her co-stars are up for making it, that is. Along with her co-star Nicole Kidman, Reese chatted to EW about the season two finale, which saw Bonnie arrive at the police station to hand herself in for killing Perry while supported by Celeste, Madeline, Jane and Renata. Nicole said: "It's so important not to discuss all of the intricacies of this, because if we do a season three, there's going to be things that will be explained."

The Moulin Rouge actress continued: "It's probably better to allow just a little mystery. I know the voracious appetite for knowledge and to leave no stone unturned. But I'm always going to fight for just a little bit… there can be a few mysteries and secrets held intact." Reese added: "I totally agree! If there are conversations still to be had, I think that’s really what determines if we can tell a season three. Is it as good as season one and two? Does the audience still have questions? Do we have answers?"

