Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon sends rare public message to famous mum Reese shares son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillipe

Reese Witherspoon was one very proud mum on Wednesday as she celebrated her oldest son Deacon's 16th birthday. The Big Little Lies actress shared a sweet photo of the pair on Instagram to pay tribute to him on his big day. In the caption, the star wrote: "Happy 16th Birthday to this guy whose bright smile makes every day so much better! Kind, compassionate, hysterical, friendly, and talented ...I’m so lucky to have a son like you!" Deacon was one of the first to respond to Reese's post, writing in the caption: "Thanks mum. Love you so much." The teenager also posted a throwback photo of himself as a little boy on his own Instagram page, and wrote: "16 years in the books, and I'm grateful for every second of it. Love everyone who has been part of it, Learning all that I can from it. Thanks everyone for the wishes."

Reese Witherspoon received a sweet message from son Deacon

The Legally Blonde actress shares Deacon and daughter Ava, 20, with ex-husband Ryan Phillipe. Reese is also mum to seven-year-old son Tennessee, who she shares with husband Jim Toth. Reese is relatively private about her family life and rarely shares photos of her children on social media, but occasionally posts glimpses into her life away from the spotlight on Instagram. The star lives at home with her two sons and husband, while Ava is currently away studying at the University of California, Berkeley.

The Legally Blonde actress with her lookalike daughter Ava

Reese is extremely close to her family and often talks with pride about her children in interviews. The star previously opened up about the difference in raising her children at different stages of her life during an interview with Entertainment Daily. She said: "When [you're a young mother], you're like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine!' As you get older, it's, 'Am I taking them to the ballet?' When you get past survival, I think that's what's so interesting… about motherhood. It's about what you think you're creating for your children, when it's really just an artifice."

As ever, Reese is busy with exciting work projects. As well as promoting the debut series of The Morning Show, in which she stars alongside Jennifer Aniston, the actress is also in the process of co-producing and acting in a screen adaption of Celeste Ng's best-selling book, Little Fires Everywhere. She also received praise for the second season of Big Little Lies, which she co-produced with her co-star Nicole Kidman.

