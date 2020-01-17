Kelvin Fletcher started his birthday celebrations early following his winning performance on the first night of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour. The current champ, who turns 36 on Friday, partied with his co-stars, including new partner Janette Manrara, by downing shots at their hotel in Birmingham on Thursday. In a video posted on Instagram by Janette's husband Aljaž Škorjanec, Kelvin can be seen surrounded by alcohol as his pals chant 'Happy Birthday' while he downs a shot with Janette. The party is believed to have finished around 2am, with Kelvin having an early wakeup call on Friday for an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

Kelvin celebrated his birthday early with his Strictly co-stars

The former Emmerdale actor's wife Liz Marsland also surprised the star on Friday by making the trip up to Birmingham to spend her husband's birthday with him. Sharing a gorgeous photo on his Instagram Stories, Kelvin wrote: "Look who's come to surprise me!" He also revealed one of his gifts was a MacBook Pro, which he labelled the "best birthday gift ever".

Kelvin's wife Liz paid her husband a touching tribute

Earlier in the day, Liz shared a touching tribute to her husband on social media. The actress uploaded a number of photos, past and present, of the happy couple. One image sees Kelvin sleeping on a lavish silver and grey couch, which Liz had captioned: "Happy birthday kelvin_fletcher. 36 years of being a legend. I love you." Another photo shows the couple from around the time they first started dating, and another sees them enjoying a skiing trip. Liz also shared a beautiful family photo with their two children, daughter Marnie, three, and son Milo, one, which she captioned: "My everything."

Kelvin turned 36 on Friday

Kelvin and Liz, who knew each other when they were children but only got together when they met again around ten years ago, tied the knot on 28 November 2015 in a magical ceremony at London’s One Mayfair, which was transformed for the occasion with hundreds of candles and arrangements of white roses and hydrangeas. Speaking of his wedding day exclusively to HELLO! Kelvin said at the time: "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One. The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful."

WATCH VIDEO: Kelvin and Janette discuss the Strictly tour

