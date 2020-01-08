Oti Mabuse enjoys surprise reunion with Strictly partners Kelvin Fletcher and Danny Mac

Oti Mabuse looked proud as punch as she posed alongside two of her celebrity dance partners from Strictly Come Dancing - reigning champion Kelvin Fletcher and 2016 finalist Danny Mac! Taking to her Instagram page to share a few pictures from their surprise reunion, the professional dancer gushed about her time with both partners. "I have so many things to write about the people in these pictures that I honestly feel like it will be the length of an encyclopaedia," she wrote. "13 weeks spent with both @kelvin_fletcher and @dannymaconline has been the life lesson anyone can learn and I couldn't be more grateful."

Oti Mabuse enjoyed quite the mini-reunion with her Strictly friends

The trio were also joined by 2016 winner Ore Oduba and his wife Portia as well as Danny's wife, former Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson. "Wish you both luck for all your future endeavours," continued Oti. "I'll be by the sidelines screaming clapping the loudest. And super super proud of you @oreodubaofficial I'm so proud of you. WEST END buddy. I know it’s been a dream of yours and you've achieved it sending you positive vibes and joy for this new adventure."

MORE: See the sweet gift Ashley Roberts gave Giovanni for their first anniversary

WATCH: Oti Mabuse & Kelvin Fletcher play Hello/Goodbye!

Turning her attention towards their wives, Oti concluded: "Also so lovely to see @portiajett and last but certainly not least @carleystenson1 you are a queen and I'm sooooo proud of you you smashed. Triple threat #Strictly #friendships #curtains." [sic] The post comes shortly after Oti showed her support to Danny, when she watched his performance in the musical White Christmas. "We meet, we dance, we grow and we celebrate... so lovely seeing you @dannymaconline and I'm mega mega mega proud of you," she said in December.

MORE: Fearne Cotton is the spitting image of her mum in rare wedding throwback

The pair have remained close friends since their incredible partnership. Danny's career has gone strength to strength since his time on Strictly as it was recently announced that the actor has signed up to a brand new role, playing Edward in the smash hit Pretty Woman: The Musical. Danny, 31, has been cast in the show alongside Olivier Award nominee Aimie Atkinson, who will take on the part of Vivian. The pair will star on stage together at the Piccadilly Theatre from 13 February 2020, for a limited engagement of 46 weeks.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.