With only days to go before the nationwide tour of Strictly Come Dancing kicks off, Janette Manrara has given fans a quick update into her rehearsals with new dance partner Kelvin Fletcher. The professional dancer, who was partnered up with Will Bayley during the latest series, has teamed up with champion Kelvin for this year's live tour. "Hello team, just home from rehearsals for the Strictly live tour," she told her Instagram followers on Thursday.

"I just realised that I've not given you an update on how everything is going and I have to say that I am loving dancing with Kelvin. Opening up about dancing with the soap star, she continued: "He's so much fun, he's so funny, he's so good. Yeah, we're absolutely loving it. The group numbers are amazing, so you guys are in for a treat. Tomorrow will be the first day we do a full run through of the whole show. So it's going to be a really exciting day tomorrow.

On her social media absence, the dancer shared: "I've just realised that I have not kept you guys updated because I have been so stuck in rehearsals, pushing through to get the show done but I am absolutely loving it. Kelvin, you're a ledge. I can't wait to get on the road with you and yeah, keep dancing everybody."

Last week, Janette revealed that she was very "nervous" about dancing with the 2019 winner - and all because his pro partner Oti Mabuse set the bar extremely high. She confessed: "I'm now on my way to my first rehearsal with Kelvin Fletcher. The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2019. The champ! I'm so nervous but I'm so excited. Oti you are big shoes to fill, big personality to fill. I love her and I love him and I can't wait. I hope that we make her proud on the tour, and Kelvin, bring it!"

Although Janette has partnered up with Kelvin for the tour due to Oti's commitment on series two of The Greatest Dancer, the original couple will later take to the dancefloor again. The pair are set to perform at a very special event with Imagine Cruising in New York in June.

