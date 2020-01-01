Last year's Strictly Come Dancing champions Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse ended their run on the series last month, and due to Oti's commitments on the talent show The Greatest Dancer, they won't be dancing together on the Strictly tour this year. However, that doesn't mean their time dancing together is over. Oti revealed on Instagram on New Year's Day that the dynamic duo will be taking to the dancefloor again later this year – and in New York City, no less!

The pair were victorious in the Strictly final last month

The dancer posted a photo of her and former Emmerdale actor Kelvin posed together, smiling, with the Manhattan skyline (including the Statue of Liberty) visible in the background. She captioned the image: "Team Floti on @imaginecruising. I’m very excited to announce that I will be teaming up with my dance partner again, @kelvin_fletcher for a very special event with Imagine Cruising in New York on the 13th June."

Oti announced the exciting reunion news on Instagram on New Year's Day

Oti went on to explain: "This exclusive event is the start of a holiday of a lifetime which will see you fly to New York for 3 nights where you will join us for a dance extravaganza! We will lead you through a day of dancing, fine dining, glitz and glamour! Before you embark on a 7-night full-board transatlantic cruise onboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 back to Southampton. Click the link in my bio for more information and we will see you in the Big Apple! #imaginiecruising #imaginewow #imagineonelife #kelvinotinyc."

READ: Kelvin Fletcher's daughter Marnie manages to make Craig Revel Horwood smile

The 29-year-old's Strictly colleague and fellow South African Johannes Radebe was among the first to comment, writing: "Amazing!" and adding a heart-eyes emoji. Her other followers were equally excited, adding: "I'm thrilled that you two will continue dancing together. You have a partnership too special to abandon," "OMG, Floti and QM2," and: "You don't even understand just how perfect this sounds." Kelvin also shared the news to his Instagram account, where his fans wrote: "Fabulous, would love that," "Ooooh sounds fab," and simply: "Brilliant."

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher's wife reveals hilarious use for glitterball trophy

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.