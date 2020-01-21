Olly Murs has wished his friend Mark Wright a very happy birthday in a heartfelt message, where he referenced how the TV presenter supported him when he was recovering from knee surgery. Sharing a snap of the pair smiling together, the singer wrote: "To my Essex neighbour @wrighty_ have a super birthday my friend! Coming over and seeing me this summer when I couldn’t get out the house, making the effort when others didn’t LOVED THAT! Have ledge day I’ll see ya soon."

Olly shared a snap of Mark

Mark replied to the post, simply writing: "Love ya pal." Olly shared a snap of himself in a hospital bed while recovering from the knee surgery back in June 2019. At the time, he wrote: "Hey guys!! Quick update from me! I’m putting on a brave face for the gram but this week I’ve been recovering from serious knee surgery, something I’ve needed for sometime. I’m not quite sure how I’m going to cope sitting still like this for the next few months. It's going to kill me but it’s what’s needed."

READ: Olly Murs' loved-up photo with his new girlfriend sends fans wild

WATCH: Mark Wright And Michelle Keegan's love story

He continued: "I’m also going to use this time as an opportunity to take myself off social media for a while - focus on my recovery and spend some time on myself, with friends and family. Thanks for a super 2019!" The Dance with Me Tonight singer is having a very busy time, as he recently announced that he had a new gig on Heart FM. Sharing a snap of himself at Heart HQ, he wrote: "So I have some exciting news, well for me anyway, depends how you wanna see it ha. I have a new role on the biggest commercial radio network in the UK. I will now be taking over your whole weekend afternoons... Let’s get you on."

READ: Olly Murs reduced to tears after asked about estranged twin brother Ben on The Voice