Olly Murs' loved-up photo with his new girlfriend sends fans wild

There's no denying that Olly Murs is on cloud nine ever since he embarked on a relationship with new girlfriend Amelia Tank. His joy was evident after he shared a new Instagram photo showing him take a selfie at a self-service till with someone, who appeared to be his bodybuilder partner. The Voice UK judge's fans were quick to comment, with many stating how happy they were for Olly for finding love again - despite the star keeping mum on her identity and their relationship.

Olly Murs shared this new snap on Sunday

"Haha love this, shows how happy you are that you are sharing photos," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Glad you found someone as mad as you." A third post read: "Seeing you happy Murs is the best feeling in the world." A fourth fan said: "So cute! So happy our amazing and happy Olly is back."

The post comes almost a month after Olly made his relationship with Amelia Instagram-official. Although the photo cleverly hid their faces, it was clear for the world to see how happy the pop star was. "Wishing all my followers the happiest New Year," he said. "2019 was a very positive year for me... winning The Voice with Molly, toured my album, had long overdue knee surgery, and met an amazing woman in the process!! 2020 I'm ready for ya! Love you all, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!" [sic]

It seems as if both Olly and Amelia embarked on their relationship in 2019 before cooling things off. However, the pair then rekindled their budding romance over the summer. Speaking to the Sun about his new love, Olly gushed: "She's just a great person, full of love, she's caring, sensitive, doesn't suffocate me, lets me be me, loves the fact I'm cheeky and flirty and isn't trying to change that." He added: "I love being around her. She's one of my best mates and then she is my lover and girlfriend."

Olly was previously in a three-year relationship with Francesca Thomas; however they parted ways at the end of 2015. The former X Factor star was then linked to presenter Melanie Sykes in 2017. "Mel's amazing, we're great friends," Olly said on Loose Women in 2018. "The rumours that we were dating for a year are just not true." When prompted for more, the singer replied: "There might have been something… but that's all I'm going to say."

