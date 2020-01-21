Oti Mabuse has revealed her biggest pet peeve. The Strictly Come Dancing star appeared to get lost in an Instagram hole on Tuesday afternoon, playing around with all the different filters and options on her Stories. Trying out one feature which selects a random question for you to answer, Oti landed on: "What's something that bugs you?" It didn't take long for the pro dancer to come up with her answer, after only a couple of seconds thought, Oti replied: "Damn. People that make assumptions. I find that annoying," before jokily adding: "Bye Felicia." Don't say we didn't warn you!

Oti doesn't like people making assumptions

Oti's day of Instagram fun comes after a romantic trip to Italy with her husband Marius Iepure. The couple regularly kept their followers updated with their daily adventures, but it was one video in particular that delighted her fans – a clip of her and Marius enjoying an impromptu dance together. The Strictly pro shared their quick Salsa routine on her Instagram page on Friday, captioning it: "After a long jog “we go salsa” * @mariusiepure voice*. This was not meant to turn out to be a full dance. But dancers do what dancers do.... we dance because as @motsimabuse would say 'the dance is the dance because of the dance, the dance must dance.... you know you know you know'."

MORE: Karen Hauer reveals painful side effects of Strictly Come Dancing tour

WATCH VIDEO: Oti and Marius treated fans to a rare performance

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer shows off gorgeous new hair transformation - and we love it!

The three-minute clip started with Marius enjoying a few steps solo before he grabbed his wife and adorably started twirling her around their hotel room. The couple then enjoyed some random freestyle before they accidentally started performing a traditional Salsa. Oti's followers loved the sweet moment between the pair, with one commenting: "Relationship goals." Another said: "This was amazing. Beautiful to see," and a third added: "OH MY GOD!!!! Relationship goals right there. I can’t stop smiling," while a fourth pleaded with Marius to become a dancer on Strictly. Marius has actually performed on Strictly in the past. In 2017 he was a backing dancer in the group dances, but he has never landed a pro dancer role on the BBC show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.