Peter Andre shares rare video of all four children playing together at home

Peter Andre has four children between the ages of 14 and three, and it isn't often that they find something that entertains them all. But over the weekend, the Mysterious Girl singer shared a sweet video on Instagram of the siblings happily playing together in the living room – and it was the cutest! In the footage, Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, were wrestling on the floor, alongside their youngest siblings Amelia, five, and Theo, three, who were doing the same. In the video's caption, Peter wrote: "This house sometimes. This was the other night. Mayhem but done with pure love. Amelia and Theo always play but good to see @officialjunior_andre off his Playstation and hanging with his sister."

The video went down a treat with Peter's Instagram followers, and many took to commenting on it. One wrote: "Love watching kids play fight. It's so wonderful," while another added: "This is so lovely. A normal house with kids having fun." A third commented: "Your house is always full of love and laughter. What a lovely and beautiful family you have." Peter shares his oldest two children with ex-wife Katie Price, and his youngest two with wife Emily MacDonagh. While Junior and Princess have grown up in the spotlight – having appeared on their parent's reality TV shows when they were younger – Emily prefers for Amelia and Theo to stay out of the public eye. As a result, Peter rarely shares photos of his youngest children, and when he does he covers their faces to protect their privacy.

Peter Andre shared a video of his four children playing together at their family home

Opening up about Emily's decision to keep Amelia and Theo away from the limelight, Peter told Closer magazine: "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it, so I've got to respect that." The former I'm A Celebrity star added: "I still get away with little things... There have been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces…I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments but I also understand that not everyone wants that."

Peter recently shared a photo of Princess, Amelia and Theo during a skiing holiday

It seems that Peter's oldest two children are already stars in the making. Junior is enrolled at drama school, while Princess is active on TikTok, where she often posts videos, including some featuring her famous dad. And while Peter has his hands full with his brood, he hasn't completely ruled out expanding his family. The singer recently revealed that talk of another baby has been on the cards. In his New! column, he wrote: "Emily occasionally throws in the subject of having another baby. I'm like: 'Are you crazy?'" The singer added: "But then we change our minds like we change Theo's nappies." On Theo starting nursery next year, the doting dad added: "Emily's been getting really emotional about it but he'll only be going for three hours a week and I've said to her I think it'll be good for him."

