Peter Andre shares rare video of son Theodore and it will melt your heart

Peter Andre is known for being private when it comes to the two children he shares with wife Emily MacDonagh, Amelia, five, and Theodore, three, but that all changed on Friday when he posted a sweet video on social media of little Theo walking hand in hand through the snow with big sister Princess, 12.

The family are currently on a skiing holiday in France, and it seems Princess has been busy looking after her little brother. In the video, shared on Instagram, Princess and Theo could be seen walking through the snow while Peter watched from above. Princess, decked out in a bright red jumpsuit, could be seen smiling as she led Theo down the path, who was sporting a blue ski suit. Not only did the singer add the caption "cute" to his post, but he also added a song by 5ive called Me and My Brother, which features sweet lyrics such as: "Me and my brothers, we stick together."

Peter shared the video on Instagram

This isn’t the first time this week that the Mysterious Girl singer has treated followers to a glimpse of his time away with his kids. On Thursday, the doting dad shared a video of Amelia on the slopes – and she certainly has skills! The dad-of-four said it had "made my day" to see his young daughter improving her skiing skills, after being encouraged by her mum Emily.

"This has made my day. Amelia first day on a blue run. Yay. Nice work mum for encouraging her," Peter captioned the clip, which showed Amelia skiing with an instructor, wearing a pink Hello Kitty helmet and patterned ski jacket.

Peter has shared several photos from the family holiday on Instagram, including a sweet snap showing Princess, Amelia and Theo all holding hands as they walked through the snow together on New Year's Day.

