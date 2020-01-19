Peter Andre admits defeat to wife Emily in new health challenge The former I'm a Celebrity star and his wife share two children

Singer and reality TV star Peter Andre admitted this weekend that he has failed to keep up with the new health challenge that he and his doctor wife Emily MacDonagh set themselves. The couple aimed to eat vegan for one week, but by the time the weekend came around, Peter was craving meat, and ended up barbequing some chicken wings. He shared a video of both his and Emily's meals on Saturday, in which the 46-year-old said: "Right, so...um. Well, Emily went vegan and I got the barbeque going."

Peter and Emily have been married since 2014

The Australian's 14-year-old son Junior, who he shares with former I'm a Celebrity co-star Katie Price, added: "You really lost, dad." Peter then confirmed the news, replying: "Yeah, I've lost." The Mysterious Girl singer captioned the video: "Ok so after a week of going vegan I’ve become Megan. Vegan through the week meat on weekends. Emily wins this one......for now." His fans were quick to relate, with one commenting: "I’m Megan too," and another adding: "Love this! I was recently told I am intolerant to cow's milk and dairy, so I also refer to myself as a Megan - a Vegan but with meat!!"

Peter shared his defeat with fans on Instagram

Other followers asked the dad-of-four to share more details about both his and Emily's food choices, writing: "Have you

any recipes out Peter as some of your meals look so good?" and: "Can you please post the recipes," while a third added: "You guys need to post your recipes!" Regardless of Peter's return to meat-eating, the couple is clearly still keeping healthy, as they shared a series of videos of them working out together to Instagram earlier in the week.

The pair, who married in 2015 after three years of dating, share two children: daughter Amelia, who is six years old, and three-year-old son Theo. Peter and Katie divorced in 2009 after three-and-a-half years of marriage. As well as Junior, the former couple share daughter Princess, 12.

