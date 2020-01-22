The One Show star Matt Baker is a devoted dad to his two young children, Luke and Molly, so much so, that he is leaving his job on the BBC programme in March so that he can be at home for their bedtimes. The former Blue Peter presenter reflected on the bittersweet milestones that come with having children on Wednesday when he reassured his co-star Alex Jones about her son growing up too quickly. Alex had shared a poignant message on Instagram to mark her little boy Teddy's third birthday, asking people if there was such thing as a time machine to slow down the time. Matt responded, writing: "The secret time machine is the collection of memories they leave behind. They will stay with us forever."

The One Show star Matt Baker reflected on the memories he has with his children

Matt shares his two children with wife Nicola Mooney, and the family life on a farm in Hertfordshire, which has featured on the star's other show, Countryfile. Working at the farm is a family affair and Matt's two children get stuck in when it comes down to helping out with the daily chores. Matt previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the sheep. While Matt rarely shares photos or videos of his family online, he recently posted a hilarious clip of his wife attempting to get a drone stuck out of her hair while he FaceTimed her from his dressing room at The London Palladium. The footage was shared on Matt's Instagram page, alongside the caption: "Facetimed from the Palladium last night. My wife was mid drone drama."

The former Blue Peter presenter shares two children with wife Nicola Mooney

It is not yet known what Matt will be doing when he leaves The One Show in March, but he has plenty of options. The star has been impressing fans with his gymnastics skills while starring in Goldilocks and the Three Bears, and recently revealed his secret talent for drawing. Earlier in the week, Matt shared a photo on social media of his latest piece of artwork – a detailed painting of a colourful duck. In the caption, he wrote: "This is for those who’ve asked for more of my paintings.. I did this Mallard as an abstract watercolour - we love ducks in our house!"

