Matt Baker shocked his fans at the beginning of December after announcing that he would be leaving The One Show in the spring. And now, the TV presenter has been inundated with support from his fans and famous friends as he gets stuck into his latest job role at The London Palladium, where he is playing a tightrope walker in Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Matt took to Instagram to share a video of himself in action on the stage ahead of the show's opening night. The talented gymnast made balancing on the rope look easy as he walked to the end of the line effortlessly and captioned the footage: "We Officially Opened @palladiumpanto last night walking a tightrope after our late night party is gonna be another level #jeopardy #clown #tightrope #breakaleg #hopenot loving my new theatre family #thanksall."

Matt Baker has updated fans on his new role at The London Palladium

Many of the star's followers were quick to show their support for him as he gets stuck into his Christmas job. Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse simply commented: "Oh wow," after watching the video, while a fan wrote: "Wow Matt, good luck to you!" Another fan added: "Matt you are awesome! What next have you got up your sleeve?" Matt is a trained gymnast and would often showcase his skills during his days presenting Blue Peter, and is thrilled that he is getting to put his talent to good use again over the festive period.

It is not known what Matt will do after his The One Show stint comes to an end in March. The presenter has been working on the show with co-host Alex Jones for nine years and was overwhelmed by the support he received from viewers after announcing his decision to leave the show. A few days after sharing the news on air, Matt took to Instagram to thank everyone for their kind words, admitting that he had been "totally overwhelmed" by the reaction. He shared a video from his dressing room at The London Palladium during a break from rehearsals, and said: "Thank you so much for all of the support you have shown me over the past few days since I announced that I would be leaving The One Show in March. I am totally overwhelmed and blown away by the reaction. So thanks very much and I will see you all in January."

The One Show presenter is a trained gymnast

When he announced that he would be leaving the BBC programme, the dad-of-two was visibly emotional, and explained that one of the main reasons behind his decision was his family. Matt said that he was most excited about "spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed". Appearing alongside one of his co-hosts Angellica Bell, Matt told viewers: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."

Matt announced he was leaving The One Show at the beginning of December

He continued: "Of course I'd like to thank Alex, who I've shared this sofa with for all these years. And the teams of people who work on this show all around the UK, the ones who you do not get to see; the researchers, the producers, the studio crew, everyone that makes this show feel like a massive family. And I'm going to miss you all very much indeed. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

