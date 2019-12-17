The One Show's Matt Baker skips day off work for very lavish reason The TV presenter is currently starring in Goldilocks and the Three Bears at The London Palladium

Matt Baker has received rave reviews for his latest role in the theatre production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, but on Monday, the star enjoyed a day off. Joking that he was skiving work just like the film, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the dad-of-two shared a photo on Instagram of himself admiring the London skyline at the top of The Shard. In the caption, he wrote: "No @Palladiumpanto yesterday. Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Top of @shardview." The One Show presenter plays a tightrope walker in the hit production and is thrilled that he is getting to put his gymnastic skills to good use. The star is a trained gymnast and has been making balancing on the rope look easy.

Matt Baker enjoyed a day off work from Goldilocks and the Three Bears on Monday

While Matt is busy in the theatre right now, it is not known what he will do after his stint on The One Show comes to an end in March. The presenter has been working on the show with co-host Alex Jones for nine years and was overwhelmed by the support he received from viewers after announcing his decision to leave the show. A few days after sharing the news on air, Matt took to Instagram to thank everyone for their kind words, admitting that he had been "totally overwhelmed" by the reaction. He shared a video from his dressing room at The London Palladium during a break from rehearsals, and said: "Thank you so much for all of the support you have shown me over the past few days since I announced that I would be leaving The One Show in March. I am totally overwhelmed and blown away by the reaction. So thanks very much and I will see you all in January."

The One Show presenter in rehearsals at The London Palladium

When he announced that he would be leaving the BBC programme, Matt was visibly emotional, and explained that one of the main reasons behind his decision was his family. The presenter said that he was most excited about "spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed". Appearing alongside one of his co-hosts Angellica Bell, Matt told viewers: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."

He continued: "Of course I'd like to thank Alex, who I've shared this sofa with for all these years. And the teams of people who work on this show all around the UK, the ones who you do not get to see; the researchers, the producers, the studio crew, everyone that makes this show feel like a massive family. And I'm going to miss you all very much indeed. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

