Alex Jones enjoys night out with Matt Baker ahead of return to The One Show - see photo

Alex Jones looked delighted to be reunited with her co-host Matt Baker ahead of her return to The One Show following her extended maternity leave. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday night, the mum-of-two - who welcomed her second son Kit in May - shared a snap of their reunion, which took place at London Palladium, where Matt is currently starring in Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Joined by fellow presenter Angelica Bell, a very happy Alex gushed: "A fun night at the panto watching @mattbakerofficial in a pink mankini! He rocked it. #goldilocksandthethreebears."

Alex Jones shared this snap with Matt Baker and Angelica Bell

Confirming Alex's imminent return, Matt replied: "Loved you being there, back together a week on Monday X." It seems Matt is spending another week in the West End before he is reunited with Alex on the green sofa. The doting mum shared several photos from her night out, including one of her in the audience waiting for the performance to begin, and another of her husband Charlie Thomson – who also came along. She later posted an Instagram Story at bedtime, telling her fans: "Hoping this little one sleeps well tonight cos it's a big day tomorrow…" [sic]

It's set to be a bittersweet few months for Alex and Matt as the co-hosts will be preparing to go their separate ways after working together for nine years. Matt, 42, recently announced that he would be leaving The One Show in March. In December, the dad-of-two explained that one of the main reasons behind his resignation was to spend more time with his family, saying: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."

He continued: "Of course I'd like to thank Alex, who I've shared this sofa with for all these years. And the teams of people who work on this show all around the UK, the ones who you do not get to see; the researchers, the producers, the studio crew, everyone that makes this show feel like a massive family. And I'm going to miss you all very much indeed. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart." It is not yet known what Matt will do after he leaves The One Show.

