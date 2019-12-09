Amanda Holden has publicly shown her support for Ruth Langsford following reports at that weekend that Ruth has issued a 'formal complaint' about This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield. It was claimed by the Sun that Ruth had officially complained about her co-star's conduct after he cut her off mid-air. And on Monday morning, Heart FM presenter Amanda was asked by co-host Jamie Theakston about the situation. Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts began the discussion by saying: "Lots of buzz around Phillip Schofield at the moment. There are reports that things are a little tense between him and Holly Willoughby as well as Ruth Langsford. ITV says it's just gossip and that he and Holly are great friends, both on and off screen." Jamie then quipped: "If only there was someone here who might be able to help us with that story..."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

In response, Amanda replied: "Listen, I've drawn a line under all those issues with Phillip," – before backing Ruth. She said: "Well, I'm just going say that I really admire anyone that sticks up for themselves because it is not an easy thing to do." The 48-year-old then added: "There is a tin opener and there's a can somewhere and other people have found the tin opener. That's all I'm saying."

Amanda and Phillip fell out last year, when Holly Willoughby took a break from This Morning to present I'm A Celebrity. It was reported at the time that Phillip had "blocked" Amanda's chances of stepping in in Holly's place, and instead pushed for Rochelle Humes to be his co-host. Earlier this year, Amanda addressed reports of a rift, telling Jamie, "I've moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it." He replied: "You might have moved on but I just wanted to know, is there any more to the story?" "I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn't reply to my text. What can I say?" Amanda responded, before Jamie pushed: "The olive branch had been extended", to which she replied: "Oh, yes."

The latest claims about Phillip have been fiercely denied by ITV and This Morning's editor. In a statement, an ITV spokesperson said: "It's deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip. Phillip is a much respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise. Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike."

In a separate statement, Martin Frizell, editor of This Morning, said: “I spend hundreds of days a year in their company and what you see is what you get, a genuine friendship from a couple who are both spontaneously funny and professional. We have the smartest viewers watching telly and believe me they would be the first to notice any issues – they haven’t because there are none.”