Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner have been learning a new skill all thanks to Penelope Disick! Kourtney Kardashian's daughter was around her aunt's house earlier this week, and wasted no time in helping her aunt and grandmother, along with her baby cousin True, how to perfect their cartwheels. Khloe shared a sweet video on Instagram of her niece showcasing her gymnastic talents, before patiently encouraging Khloe and Kris as they attempted to do one too. Not wanting to feel left out, True also had a go, which resulted in Penelope giving the one-year-old a round of applause for her efforts. In the caption, Khloe wrote: "P says we are all a work in progress. She’s VERY patiently teaching us."

Penelope has a close relationship with both Khloe and Kris, and is often pictured around her aunt's house and helping to look after True. The seven-year-old is the second oldest Kardashian grandchild, and is the middle child out of her brothers Mason, ten, and Reign, five. The little girl splits her time between Kourtney's house and her dad, Scott Disick's, as the pair have joint custody since their separation. Scott dotes on his only daughter and often shares sweet photos of the pair together on social media. Most recently, he posted a picture of himself kissing Penelope on the cheek on New Year's Day, and wrote: "Best first kiss of the year."

Kris Jenner also had a go at perfecting her cartwheel moves

While both Kourtney and Scott are in the public eye, the doting parents don't have any aspirations for their children to follow in their footsteps when they are older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

Wanting her children to give back and appreciate all that they have, Kourtney recently wrote on her Poosh blog that she likes to take them to see other children whenever they go on holiday, where they then donate school supplies or essentials that they might need. The reality TV star wrote: "When we get to our destination, whether it’s the home country or somewhere exotic, it's important to see what other kids are doing. I like to show my kids how everyone lives, and that doesn't resonate with them as much while viewing adults as it does seeing people their own age. We arrange somewhere to go visit where we can talk to, play with, and engage with other kids. Depending on where we go, we sometimes personally donate school supplies and other essentials to the kids themselves."

As well as doing good deeds when they are on holiday, Kourtney also encourages her children to do charity work at home. In September 2018 during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother-of-three took her two oldest children to the Watts Empowerment Centre in LA – somewhere they often go to give back - where they donated handfuls of their old toys and clothes to those in need. They also spent time playing with the children.

