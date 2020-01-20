Amanda Holden's daughter looks so grown up as she celebrates 14th birthday: photos Amanda is a mother to two girls; Lexi and Hollie, seven

Amanda Holden has paid a touching tribute to her daughter Lexi in celebration of her 14th birthday. The TV star uploaded two photos on Instagram, one showing Lexi as a tiny baby and the other a recent snapshot, and shared a heartfelt message for her eldest child. "How did this happen?" Amanda, 48, wrote. "My beautiful, funny (very tall) daughter Lexi turns 14 today. I always think it's impossible to love her more. But with each year our hearts are fit to burst! She'll always be our baby."

Amanda Holden shared a sweet birthday message for her eldest child, Lexi

A number of Amanda's famous friends took to the comments section with birthday wishes for the teenager. "Happy birthday beautiful Lexi… have a gorgeous day xx," Tamzin Outhwaite wrote, while Myleene Klass added: "Gorgeous. Happy birthday Lexi xx." "Gorgeous girl. Happy birthday Lexi," Jenni Falconer said, while Richard Arnold remarked: "That face!"

Amanda Holden in 60 seconds

Amanda shares two daughters with her husband Chris Hughes; Lexi and her younger sister, seven-year-old Hollie. Hollie once disclosed a surprising family secret about her mum during an appearance on Heart FM with Amanda and her co-host Jamie Theakston. Asked by Jamie what her mum does to embarrass her the most, she replied: "She goes naked all around the house." "Oh dear, oh dear, that wasn't what I was expecting," Jamie admitted. "And how do you feel about that Hollie?" Hollie replied: "I just get annoyed."

Amanda and husband Chris with their two daughters

Amanda interjected: "Do you? Do you think I need to put something on?" "Yeah just like a jumper or something," said Hollie. "Just a jumper? Okay," said Amanda. Jamie then asked what the neighbours make of Amanda's habit. "Well, every time the doorbell rings, she has to put a dressing gown on really quickly and when they leave she takes it off!" said Hollie. "She could just keep it on couldn't she? Seems ridiculous," quipped Jamie, to which Amanda replied: "I like to feel free, what can I say."