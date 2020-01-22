Amanda Holden makes us REALLY want this £39 Topshop check skirt

There have been countless occasions when Amanda Holden has stepped out in a gorgeous outfit that has had us scouring the online shops in our lunch breaks. After seeing her gorgeous outfit on Heart Radio on Wednesday morning, it seems that our outfit envy is set to continue. She rocked a gorgeous black high-neck knit with flared sleeves, matching black leather boots and the prettiest high-waisted grey and black midi skirt.

The Margot Lurex skirt cost £195 from WYSE, and it is making us seriously want to get our hands on a similar checked version from Topshop that has little pockets, a belted waist and pretty pleats down the front. Follow Amanda's lead and let the midi skirt take centre stage of your outfit alongside a plain jumper and shoes, or pair it with other clashing patterns for a bolder look. Either way, it is a sophisticated take on the classic 90s check skirt that even Holly Willoughby has rocked recently. Plus, it is currently available in all sizes with a cool price tag of just £39, so you don't even need to use the January blues as an excuse to get your hands on it.

RELATED: Beyoncé spots great bargain as she steps out in £30 stiletto boots

Checked skirt, £39, Topshop

BUY NOW

Showing off her outfit to her 1.3 million Instagram followers, the mother-of-two shared a video of her strutting towards the camera. Amanda's skirt didn't go unnoticed by fans, who rushed to the comments section to shower her with compliments. "Love that skirt. Where's it from?" one asked and another wrote: "Your skirt is just to die for Amanda." As well as doing a sassy, slow-motion hair flick that highlighted her glossy blonde locks, we couldn't help but admire her flawless skin and nude lips created by Lucy Heath.

SEE: Some of Amanda's most incredible outfits

In early January, the 48-year-old wore a similar weather-appropriate outfit that consisted of a £17.50 white roll neck from Marks & Spencer and a heritage-print, asymmetric skirt from Zara. The ITV favourite finished off her look with cream, knee-high boots from Mango. Considering the similarities between her checked skirts and plain jumpers on both occasions, we're thoroughly convinced we need to replicate her style.

READ: Amanda Holden's designer bag collection is worth thousands

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.