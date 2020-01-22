Designer Victoria Beckham shared her son Cruz's new obsession in a photo posted on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The mum-of-four revealed that her 14-year-old is following in her footsteps with his love of clothing, although the two of them dress quite differently! The ex-Spice Girl posted a snap which showed her youngest son sitting looking at his phone, wearing an oversized yellow hoodie with a smiley face featuring the word "Drew," the logo of Justin Bieber's brand, Drew House.

Victoria and David Beckham's children have grown up going to fashion shows

Victoria captioned the behind-the-scenes picture: "@drewhouse has taken over the Beckham house!!!" She also tagged the singer. Meanwhile, the 45-year-old has been giving fans flashbacks to the 1990s with her own sense of style. The fashion designer's Leather Biker Jacket from her latest collection has cropped sleeves and a fitted silhouette with an asymmetric zip running up the front.

The designer posted the candid snap to Instagram on Wednesday

It's hard not to notice that it bears a strong similarity to the leather jacket Victoria wore in a photo from her Spice Girl years that she posted on Instagram earlier this week. The snap, which she shared in honour of Emma Bunton's birthday, showed her friend smiling, wearing dungarees with her signature buns in her hair, while Victoria rocked a black top, leather jacket, and classic bob. Victoria captioned the photo: "Birthday kisses @emmaleebunton. We love you so much!! xxx #SpiceGirls."

Despite the fond memory, however, she had no desire to join her former bandmates on their recent tour. David Beckham's wife recently told Vogue Germany it wasn't an easy decision but she had to stay true to herself. The star said: "It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to'. I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company."

