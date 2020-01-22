We've become so accustomed to seeing Victoria Beckham in her trademark trouser suits and skyscraper heels that it's almost hard to remember how she used to dress when she was part of the girl band, Spice Girls. Although she is not likely to step back into some of the mini dresses and corset tops she used to rock, there are still some occasions when she channels Posh Spice.

In a sweet tribute to Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, on her birthday, the mother-of-four shared a throwback picture of the two of them from their Spice Girls days. She wrote: "Birthday kisses @emmaleebunton. We love you so much!! xxx #SpiceGirls." In true 90s style, Emma is wearing denim dungarees with her blonde hair tied into space buns and purple eyeshadow framing her eyes, while Victoria has short dark hair, smokey eyes and red lips. Although her makeup may be very different from her current beauty look, she proved she has always loved an all-black ensemble.

One particular aspect of her outfit that looked familiar was her leather jacket. It has been a staple item of clothing in most women's wardrobes for years, and its popularity is not set to decrease in the near future - just ask Victoria, who sells a very similar style to her 90s version! The fashion designer's Leather Biker Jacket has cropped sleeves and a fitted silhouette with an asymmetric zip running up the front. The supple leather material is well worth the £750 investment, but it is not likely to stay in stock for long as several sizes have already sold out!

Leather biker jacket, £750, Victoria Beckham

David Beckham's wife has opened up various times about her decision not to join Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Mel B on their UK comeback tour, Spice World. "Saying no requires courage," VB told Vogue Germany. "For example, it took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to'. I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company."

