Holly Willoughby and Tamzin Outhwaite throw Emma Bunton the ultimate surprise birthday party

Emma Bunton is one lucky lady! The Spice Girls star was treated to a surprise party by 13 of her closest friends in honour of her birthday on Wednesday. Emma, who turned 44 on Tuesday, was joined by the likes of her celebrity friends Holly Willoughby, Kate Thornton and Tamzin Outhwaite for an intimate gathering at Piccolino. Taking to her Instagram page to share a snap from the celebrations, the birthday girl gushed: "Thank you to my beautiful friends for surprising me yesterday, it was truly special and I feel so lucky to have you all."

Holly Willoughby and Emma Bunton at the surprise lunch

She added: "A special thank you to jess, Jill and @iamginodacampo @piccolinorestaurants for organising everything. I love you with all my heart." TV presenter Kate was quick to respond, saying: "Wasn't it lovely! Happy Birthday darling - loved, loved, loved it x." On her own account, she shared:: "Baby love! Surprise birthday lunch for our lovely @emmaleebunton beautifully orchestrated by Jill and Jessie with @shishib @glamzin @hollywilloughby @wendiharriott and de Metz. What a lucky bunch we are to have each other #friends."

"Happy SURPRISE birthday baby," former EastEnders star Tamzin wrote. "So honoured to spend it with you... you special, gorgeous friend... @emmaleebunton, lovely all female lunch x." Meanwhile, This Morning presenter Holly simply wrote: "Baby love." Both Holly and Emma have been friends for years. In November, the TV host joked that she was questioning her friendship with Emma after the Spice Girls star made a hilarious confession during her appearance on This Morning.

The former pop star burst into nervous laughter after Phil Schofield put her on the spot by asking: "How was Frozen 2?" However, before Emma could even answer, Holly cut in and claimed: "I'm not sure we can be friends anymore! What happened?!" Emma finally admitted that while watching the film with her children, she had fallen asleep! "I mean it's my favourite film in the world… but I fell asleep," she confessed. Keen to explain her side of the story, the mum-of-two explained further: "It was because I'd had a very early morning with the children, we'd come up to town, we had a wonderful day, in the evening we thought 'oh we'll round it off and we'll watch Frozen.'"

