Inside the Strictly Come Dancing New Year's Eve party with Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec and Oti Mabuse The Strictly Come Dancing professionals saw in the New Year together

Strictly Come Dancing's professional dancers work hard, but they also know how to let their hair down, as they proved on New Year's Eve! Strictly pros (and married couple) Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara both shared snippets from the New Year's party they attended to their Instagram stories on Tuesday. First, Aljaz posted a group of hands lifting flutes of champagne and shouting "Cheers!" Then he shared a clip of the fireworks over London in the distance as he shouted: "Happy New Year!" Later, he uploaded a video using a filter which made it look like he was wearing a pair of 2020 glasses, and he and Janette appeared with their colleague and this year's winner Oti Mabuse behind them as the couple sang: "O-ti-Mab-u-se!"

The Strictly dancers are a close-knit bunch

On her Instagram stories, Janette shared a clip of herself on the way to the party, which showed her saying to the camera: "On the way to New Year's celebrations, going to be dancing all night baby." She went on to share videos from the party showing her and Aljaz yelling "Happy New Year!" with Oti again making an appearance. "Thank you, everyone, so much," Aljaz said before Janette turned her attention to the singer performing on the television. "Can we just talk about Craig David for a second, he is smashing it," she said.

Aljaz and Janette are good friends with their colleague Oti

The couple is back in the UK from Slovenia, where they visited Aljaz's family over Christmas and spent time with their niece and goddaughter Zala, 17 months, who is the daughter of Aljaz's sister Lara. The stars went to the park with the adorable tot and even paid Santa a visit. They were keen to catch up with Oti and her husband, Marcus Iepure, however, as they headed straight to the couple's house from the airport, to find that their friend and colleague had kindly cooked them a delicious-looking roast dinner. No wonder they were singing her praises as they rang in 2020!

