Strictly Come Dancing favourites Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are certainly going to be busy this year. With Janette taking part in the official Strictly Live tour, before joining her husband Aljaz for their very own tour Remembering the Oscars in the spring. But, before that, there is a very special day to celebrate – Aljaz is turning 30! And now ever-doting wife Janette has revealed their plans to celebrate.

Speaking to HELLO! backstage at the Strictly tour rehearsals, Janette, 36, explained that Aljaz's birthday requires a big celebration. "Aljaz has got a big birthday coming up after this tour," she began, adding: "He's turning 30 in February straight after the tour and we're having a big birthday party for him!"

Janette is dancing with Strictly winner Kelvin on the tour

Aljaz, who is not taking part in the official tour but will no doubt support from the audience, is clearly looking forward to his big celebration. The pro dancer posted a video of himself jumping in slow-motion on New Year's Eve, with the caption: "Jumping into a new decade. Not just with the year but also with my dirty thirty birthday! HAPPY NEW YEAR."

Considering they're planning a big do, it's no wonder that Strictly champion and close friend Kelvin Fletcher, who is dancing with Janette on the tour while his former partner Oti Mabuse concentrates on The Greatest Dancer, is planning on attending the party. Kelvin told HELLO! during the same chat backstage: "[Yes] I'm going to that!" revealed Kelvin. "I RSVP'd last week on the [group] email." Can we join the fun, guys?

Janette and Aljaz are performing on their own tour this year

Janette and Kelvin will be taking part in the Strictly Live tour, which kicks off in Birmingham this week, until 5 February. On dancing together for the shows, Janette told HELLO!: "We're a good height actually, we're a good match!" before going on to express how it's been a bit of a challenge for the pair to get back into the swing of rehearsals after the Christmas break. "I went to Slovenia with Aljaz for Christmas and all we did was eat and sleep and eat and sleep for two weeks and we came back into the rehearsals and I was like 'I am never this exhausted after one run!'"

