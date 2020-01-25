Channing Tatum confirms he and Jessie J are back together in best way The Magic Mike star confirmed the news on social media

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially back on! The 21 Jump Street actor confirmed the news on Instagram on Friday with a heart-melting selfie of himself and the singer, who can be seen kissing the actor on the cheek, and perhaps best of all, the pair are wearing unicorn hats!

Jessie was set to take to the stage on Friday night, and Channing confirmed he would be in the audience, adding the caption: "Gonna watch this unicorn sing tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!" Sounds like the couple is in for an exciting evening!

Hours later, the father-of-one shared another photo of his girlfriend, a stunning black-and-white shot of Jessie in a gorgeous, skin-tight silver dress. The 39-year-old couldn't help but gush over his other half, writing: "Sculpture of magic."

In December, it was reported that the pair had gone their separate ways. Channing, who shares daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, first started dating Jessie in October 2018. The White House Down star was seen cheering Jessie on from the audience of one of her gigs, and around the same time, the Domino singer was seen in the audience at a Magic Mike show. Soon after, the couple made things Instagram official.

Jenna has also found love again, and is expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee. Jenna and Steve announced the exciting news to People magazine in September, saying: "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family."

Since then, Jenna has shared adorable snaps of her budding bump on Instagram. Sadly, after her split from Channing, it was reported that the pair had broken up on bad terms. However, the doting mum quickly set the rumours straight when her spokesperson told MailOnline: "Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumours are true. The reason our statement was so positive is because that's the reality of our situation."

