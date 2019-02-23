What is will.i.am's net worth? He's released a whopping 57 singles!

Fans of The Voice are currently loving watching long-serving judge will.i.am on the talent show, alongside Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson. But, how much do you know about the musician-turned-entrepreneur? With so many projects under his belt, will.i.am's net worth will probably come as no surprise - let's take a look in more detail…

READ: Holly Willoughby shares rare video of youngest son Chester skiing

What is will.i.am's real name?

will.i.am was born William James Adams, Jr. in California on 15 March 1973. He was introduced to the music world as will.i.am when he founded hit group Black Eyed Peas in 1995. Since then his name has become one of the biggest in the industry as a singer, producer and songwriter. Explaining the reason behind his stage name, will.i.am told The New Yorker in 2011: "I liked playing with words. I noticed that my name was a sentence, meaning one with will, who is strong-willed."

What is will.i.am's net worth?

During his time with Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am sold 31 million albums and 58 million singles worldwide. After going solo in 2005, he then went on to release four hugely successful albums. The 43-year-old has also produced music with major artists including Rihanna, Usher, Nicki Minaj, Cheryl, Britney Spears and David Guetta. Seven Grammy wins prove the star's incredible music credential. will.i.am has ventured into film and TV, too, and is perhaps best known on-screen for his role as a judge on The Voice. Alongside all this, he has his own succesful glasses range and has collaborated on a number of fashion and clothing projects.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, will.i.am is worth a scorching $75 Million (which is £57,435,000).

Who is will.i.am's wife?

will.i.am is not married and he is believed to be single, having not publicly acknowledged a relationship for some time. He previously told the Mirror: "I don't have time for girlfriends, and that's why I just keep busy. I keep going because that's what I want to do."

What did will.i.am sing?

Fans will probably know will.i.am best for his hit songs including Where Is the Love?, I Gotta Feeling, Scream and Shout, Bang Bang and On The Dancefloor. However, with 57 released singles under his belt, there are surely many others you recognise.