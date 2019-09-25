Jenna Dewan shares first photo of baby bump Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum split in 2018

Jenna Dewan has shared the first glimpse of her budding baby bump and she looks gorgeous! The 38-year-old shared a snap of herself cuddling her six-year-old daughter Everly on Instagram and the expecting mum's growing bump can be clearly seen. Jenna captioned the sweet snap: "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

The Step Up star only announced her pregnancy on Tuesday. In a joint statement, Jenna and boyfriend Steve Kazee told People magazine: "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family." This will be Jenna and Steve's first child together and the pair have been dating since October 2018. The exciting news comes a year on from the actress' split from actor Channing Tatum, with whom she shares little Everly.

Jenna only made her relationship with Steve official in June. Sharing a snap of herself and her boyfriend with her 5.7 million Instagram followers Jenna wrote: "Speaking of peace... [love heart emoji]." The news of Channing and Jenna's split shocked fans in 2018 and the exes decided to release a joint statement after ending their eight-year marriage that read: "Hey world! So… We have something we would like to share.

Jenna and Steve went Instagram official in June

"First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it's a consequence of the lives we've chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We're living in an incredible moment in time, but it's also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts' So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn't read it here then it's most certainly fiction."

