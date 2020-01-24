Neil Jones, who is currently in the midst of Strictly Come Dancing's nationwide live tour with partner Alex Scott, shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself and Alex on his Instagram on Friday, and in it, the two can be seen holding hands. It seems that the pair, who were in full costume, had just finished their performance and were walking off stage, so the gesture wasn't romantic.

WATCH: Neil Jones and Alex Scott talk about Strictly behind-the-scenes

On Thursday, the redhead shut down rumours that he was on dating app Hinge. Neil, who split from wife and fellow Strictly professional Katya Jones in August after six years of marriage, took to his Twitter page to respond to an article, which claimed he was on the lookout for love once more. "AM I???? I find out something new every day," he tweeted.

MORE: Strictly's Neil Jones denies being on dating app after split from Katya Jones

Neil shared the video on Instagram

MORE: Katya Jones proves her and Neil Jones are still close with sweet video

They might have decided to go their separate ways, but Neil and Katya remain close friends. On Saturday, Katya even shared an incredible video of herself and Neil dancing together during Strictly's tour, and they sure are talented!

Katya regrammed an audience member's video of herself and Neil showing off their incredible dancing skills, decked out in bright pink outfits, and also tagged her ex in the video. The pair can be seen smiling from ear to ear in the footage, proving that there's absolutely no bad blood between them.

This isn't the first time that the pair have proved to fans that they've remained close since the breakdown of their marriage. Earlier in January, Neil threw his support behind Katya just days after she finally removed her wedding ring, four months after their split.

Neil shared Katya's exciting announcement that she has teamed up with fellow pro dancers Janette Manrara and Nadiya Bychkova for a brand new dance and song spectacular, titled Viva La Divas. Katya announced the news on her Instagram on Monday, sharing a glamorous photo of the ladies posing together in shimmering gold gowns. Neil later shared the post to his Stories, captioning it: "This is going to be fantastic."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.