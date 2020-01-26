Ruth Langsford went into her bedroom on Sunday morning, only to find her dog Maggie sleeping on her bed. But unfortunately for the Loose Women star, her pet pooch had left muddy paw print marks on her white duvet cover. The TV presenter shared a video of Maggie's mishap on Instagram, and was heard saying: "Whose are these dirty feet marks? Who's got dirty feet on my bed? Is it you?" Ruth admitted that she didn't mind too much, writing in the caption of the footage: "Good job I love her so much!" The mother-of-one later shared a sweet video of Maggie with her mum Joan, who often comes over to her house for Sunday lunch. "Chats and cuddles with Grandma," she wrote.

Watch Ruth Langsford's career over the years

The Loose Women star shared a video of her dog Maggie - who had got her muddy pawprints on Ruth's bedding!

The TV star and husband Eamonn Holmes adopted Maggie, a Border collie cross, in 2011 after Eamonn fell in love with her at a celebration for the tenth anniversary of the Uxbridge Dogs Trust Centre. After showing a video of the pet to Ruth and their son Jack, they were soon convinced that she would make their family complete. In April, Eamonn shared a photo with Maggie in honour of National Pet Day, saying she had made him a better person. "8 years ago this little darling came into my life and made me a better person. She was a rescue dog and I couldn't understand why someone would not have cared for her before we came along," he wrote at the time.

MORE: Gorka Marquez reveals uncertainty surrounding Strictly Come Dancing future

Ruth's mum with Maggie at the star's house

Last year, Maggie suffered a number of setbacks after developing a wound which required her to wear a collar. Just a week later, she suffered a fall from the car which required another visit to the vets. In November, Eamonn revealed that their dog had been suffering further in the lead-up to firework night, as she is terrified of the noise. The TV presenter shared a photo of himself on Instagram holding Maggie in his arms, and wrote: "Just as she gets through her physical battles this past fortnight.. along come the fireworks. Had to hold Maggie close this weekend. Hurts to see animals so frightened."

READ: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme is so grown up in new photo

Eamonn and Ruth live in Surrey with Maggie and their teenage son Jack. While Jack is rarely pictured in public, he made his television debut as baby on Loose Women in 2002, and most recently in 2017 when Ruth competed in Strictly Come Dancing, where he was seen in the audience with his famous dad. Eamonn and Ruth told HELLO! last year that while Jack doesn't know what he wants to do when he leaves school yet, he would make a good journalist if he were to choose to follow in their footsteps.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.