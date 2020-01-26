Celebrity chef Simon Rimmer reassured his fans on Sunday that he is not suffering any health problems after many of his followers noticed a change in his voice. As he took to Twitter to explain, however, although he is not unwell, the former Strictly contestant will still need to have surgery due to an issue with his vocal cords. The star posted on Sunday: "In case you missed it @SundayBrunchC4 I have a cyst on my vocal [cords]. Getting removed 3 Feb. I’m not poorly it just makes my voice a bit croaky. Thank you for your concern I’m honestly fine x."

Simon was a fan favourite on Strictly back in 2017

His fans were quick to share their empathy over the fact that he needs surgery, as well as their relief that he is not experiencing any health issues. One replied: "You’ll be fine - had the same op twice. It’s a quick procedure, I was home two hours later both times. Keeping quiet after is the hardest. Hope there’s no footie on that week – don't be shouting at the telly, good luck." Others added: "Have a sherry and hope you better soon," "I have been wondering for a few weeks why you sound croaky. Hope you are better soon x," and: "I was worried, good you're getting it removed."

The star reassured his followers on Twitter on Sunday

The 55-year-old appeared on Strictly in 2017, dancing with Karen Hauer, who partnered comedian Chris Ramsey in the most recent series, making it to the semi-final. Last March, the Sunday Brunch presenter revealed in an interview with HELLO! that he found it hard to watch her dancing with other people. Simon admitted: " We had such a good time when I was on it," he confessed. "But it was weird during the last series because when you are involved in the show, you think you are the only person that professional has ever danced with."

