Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington look loved-up as they give a glimpse into their relationship

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington's relationship seems to be going from strength to strength, and the pair looked as smitten as ever as they prepared for their upcoming career venture.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of snapshots, Nadiya, 34, gave her followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into rehearsals for the couple's tour, Nadiya and Kai: Behind The Magic. The shows will begin in June, following the success of their tour in 2023.

© Nadiya Bychkova The couple gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their tour rehearsals

The Strictly Come Dancing pro looked effortlessly stunning in a white hoodie and leggings with her blonde hair styled in a sleek low ponytail, while Kai, 28, looked low-key in a pair of tracksuit trousers, a khaki hoodie, and colourful trainers.

Another photo showed the pair laughing while lying on the studio floor, and Nadiya captioned the post: "What really happens behind the magic [laughing emoji]".

© Nadiya Bychkova The Strictly dancers were all smiles

The couple have been dating since 2022 after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, and not only are they currently working together for their tour, but they are also joining their other co-stars for the Strictly UK tour which kicked off this week.

Nadiya balances her busy career with raising her seven-year-old daughter Mila, who she shares with her former fiancé, Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot. The mother-of-one has previously revealed she was apprehensive about jumping into a relationship with Kai following her then-recent split.

© Instagram Nadiya is a doting mum to seven-year-old Mila

"This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," she said.

"When you’re a mum, you don’t jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that’s it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter. Bringing someone else into my life isn’t just about me, it’s about her, and if I decided to be with Kai, it would influence Mila as well.

Since then though, the couple's bond has continued to grow, and the pair celebrated their two-year anniversary back in March.