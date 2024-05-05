Strictly's Amy Dowden stuns in cut-out jumpsuit during lavish getaway to Portugal

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden resembled a bronzed goddess at the weekend as she shared a glimpse inside her holiday wardrobe.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Caerphilly-born dancer, 33, uploaded two glamorous photos taken during her friend's hen weekend in sunny Portugal.

© Instagram Amy posed up a storm during her sunny getaway

Kicking off the festivities with a bang, Amy looked sensational rocking a lime-green silky halter jumpsuit complete with a flattering cut-out section around the midriff.

The TV star, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, teamed her zesty number with a chocolate leather clutch, some open toe sandals and a pair of glittering gold hoop earrings.

© Instagram The professional dancer looked gorgeous in green

She wore her cropped platinum blonde locks in a sleek style and highlighted her pretty features with a sweep of bronzed makeup. Stunning!

For the impromptu photoshoot, the Welsh dancer flashed a broad grin as she gazed into the golden sunlight whilst posing on a balcony dotted with colourful geraniums. In her caption, she wrote: "Rrrrrrrrrrready for the bank holiday weekend but most importantly @katiejanewallis hen! #grabyourclokeshespulled #whereslauren #hen #bridesmaids #portugal #letsgo #forevergrateful."

Amy's loyal fans and friends heaped praise on the star's sartorial showcase, with one writing: "Amy, you look stunning! That green outfit and your hair is just EVERYTHING!!" while another penned: "FABULOUS, the hair is so chic."

© Getty Images The Strictly star at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023

A third remarked: "Absolutely stunning!! Short hair and that colour! Wow! Just wow Amy!" and a fourth added: "Oh Amy, you look amazing! Wonderful to see you looking so well."

Amy's sundrenched carousel of photos come after she made a rare comment about the Princess of Wales and how she offered support during Amy's chemotherapy treatment.

© Getty Images Princess Kate is undergoing preventative chemotherapy

During an appearance on Loose Women, Amy explained: "I was lucky enough to meet [Kate] during my chemo treatment, and she gave me so much time. She was so kind. Actually, her words were, 'Let us know if there's anything we can do.'"

She went on to say: "Just knowing that she's finding out that she has to have chemo and knowing what you have to go through. Emotionally, my family, whilst I was going for treatment, I don't think my parents slept.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amy has been incredibly candid about her own diagnosis

"I can't tell you how many times my parents would say they would do anything to take it away from me or them to have it instead of me. My mum's had cancer twice and it's just the thought [Kate] has to go through it in the public eye and she's got three young children. I don't want anyone to go through it, it's still very raw to me."

Since revealing her diagnosis last May, Amy has undergone a mastectomy and chemotherapy. Meanwhile back in February, the dancer shared some positive news, telling her fans how there'd been "no evidence of disease" after a recent check-up.

The star revealed this wasn't an all-clear, continuing: "I won't be getting the all clear for 5 years especially with a hormone fed cancer. But it was all worth it. Words I never thought I’d hear at one point."