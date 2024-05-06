Giovanni Pernice pens emotional message after announcing surprise 'break'

Giovanni Pernice appeared overwhelmed with emotion when he penned a heartfelt message on Sunday.

The Strictly Come Dancing star recently announced he would take "a little break" following his tour next year – but before that, he marked the end of his Ballando dance classes.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Giovanni expressed his gratitude to all those who had taken part over the last four months.

© Getty Giovanni shared a heartfelt message with fans

He wrote: "Thank you!!! To everyone we have seen over the last 4 months – thank you so much for the support, the energy and of course the dancing!"

However, while the classes may be over, Giovanni promises that there is still more to come. "Ballando On Tour may be over… but Ballando is not!" he added.

"We have lots more to come, and of course the event with the judges and Gio at the end of June. See you all soon!"

Last month, the 33-year-old announced that he would be stepping back from touring after sharing details of his next tour, Giovanni: The Last Dance.

© Instagram Giovanni has wrapped up his Ballando tour

Taking to Instagram again, he wrote: "I have had a wonderful time this year on my solo tour and already looking forward to even bigger and better next year!

"After performing in front of over half a million people for seven years in row, I plan to take a little break after next year’s tour, so book your tickets in advance for ‘GIOVANNI - THE LAST DANCE’ now at www.giovannipernice.com."

It hasn't been confirmed whether the star will be returning to the Strictly ballroom this year and his stint on the BBC show last year has been subject to speculation after his partner Amanda Abbington left unexpectedly during the series.

At the time, she put her departure down to "personal reasons" but has since revealed that she has been diagnosed with PTSD.

Last month, according to The Sun, she and two other of Giovanni's previous dance partners, Laura Whitmore and Ranvir Singh met up to swap notes after all three apparently found working with the dancer difficult.

However, his 2019 celebrity partner, Michelle Visage, appeared to stand up for Giovanni despite his "tough" approach to teaching during an appearance on This Morning.

© BBC Amanda found Giovanni difficult to work with

"I don't like gossip, so I'm not here to gossip, but what I can say from my experience was yes, he's tough," she said.

"He's probably the toughest pro there is. I wanted that," she added. "So, it depends, some people can handle that, some people don't want to handle that. I wanted that."

Responding to Amanda's claims, Giovanni told the Invite Only podcast: "It's a shame because, in my opinion, she could have gone all the way. I am a perfectionist, 100%, but it comes from a perspective of caring."