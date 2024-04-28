Tess Daly shares never-before-seen family photos to mark husband Vernon's milestone 50th

Strictly host Tess Daly has shared a string of unseen family photos to mark her husband Vernon Kay's 50th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on 28 April, Tess, uploaded a montage of snapshots taken throughout the pair's journey together.

Amongst the images, Tess, 55, included precious throwback images of BBC Radio 2 host Vernon cradling their eldest daughter Phoebe, photos of the couple on their wedding day, and more recent snapshots from family holidays.

© Instagram Tess created a touching reel to mark her husband's birthday

In her caption, the TV star gushed: "50 TODAY @vernonkay. So happy to have spent half of those birthdays with you".

Tess's fans and friends were quick to share congratulatory messages in the comments section. Stunned by their ageless appearance, one follower wrote: "How do you two never age? Happy birthday @vernonkay. 50 and fabulous", while another chimed in: "Happy Birthday Vernon! Still a youngster in my eyes! Have a fabulous day celebrating!" and a third added: "Happy 50th Birthday Vernon! Enjoy with your lovely family! Beautiful photos!"

© Instagram Tess included several throwback images

Lovebirds Tess and Vernon have been married for 20 years. They tied the knot back in 2003 and went on to welcome two daughters: Phoebe, 18, and Amber, 14.

Tess's heartwarming tribute comes after she and her hubby Vernon jetted off on holiday for a dose of sunshine.

In search of sunnier climes, the pair travelled to Eden Roc Cap Cana, a luxury resort in the Dominican Republic. Sharing a sneak peek inside their getaway, Tess shared a plethora of images on Instagram, including several sartorial gems giving centre stage to her fabulous swimwear line, Naia Beach.

In one sunkissed snap, Tess could be seen rocking a metallic khaki 'Selene swimsuit' complete with gold hardware details and ruched detailing for the most flattering finish. She wore a sheer white robe over her swimsuit for added sun protection and accessorised with a pair of large sunglasses.

© Instagram The pair jetted off to the Dominican Republic

Elsewhere, Tess added a smitten image of herself posing with Vernon in front of the sparkling, turquoise sea. The pair looked so loved-up as they smiled broadly in their coordinating cream outfits.

"Paradise can wait for now, back to the school runs and the radio @vernonkay," Tess noted in her caption. "Thanks for the memories @destinologyholidays @edenroccapcana."

© Instagram Tess exuded beach chic in her metallic swimsuit

The couple appeared to enjoy a blissful getaway without their teen daughters. While the pair tend to keep details of their family life under wraps, Vernon has previously spoken about how he and his wife are raising their daughters to be more independent.

In 2022, he told MailOnline: "We let them be independent when it comes to their futures because it's important that you allow them to find themselves, which is character building and personality development.

© Getty Images Vernon Kay and daughter Phoebe at the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star Party

"Sometimes I think that the old silver spoon and life on a plate in front of them… I think that's quite contradictory to how you want them to be. Tess and I grew up in hearty, wholesome Northern families and that's a huge trait that helped us in our personal development and I think that's really important."