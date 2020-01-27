Kylie Jenner has given a sneak peek inside her daughter Stormi's bedroom – and it's a room that all little girls would be envious of! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of Stormi's display cabinets over the weekend, which were filled with books and an impressive collection of Disney Princess dolls. Stormi also has building blocks spelling out her name and age, which will soon turn from 23 months to two, as her birthday is coming up on 1 February. Kylie shares her only daughter with ex Travis Scott, and the pair have remained on good terms since their separation. They have continued to attend major events together so that Stormi benefits from having both of her parents present.

On Sunday, Kylie threw a party for Stormi, who was the inspiration behind her latest lip kit collection. The beauty mogul transformed her garden into an enchanted wonderland, decked out with giant butterflies, flowers and a ball pool for Stormi and her friends to play in. Kylie also organised for activities for the children to enjoy, including creating their own fairy gardens. The doting mum shared a video of Stormi and her cousin True Thompson sitting at the table concentrating on their creations. Not wanting to do things by halves, Kylie had also arranged for all the food to match the lilac colour-theme at the event, while sandwiches were in the shape of butterflies.

Stormi is turning two on 1 February - and went to Disneyland for an early birthday treat

The Stormi collection will officially launch on Stormi's second birthday. Kylie shared a video of herself and her daughter when she revealed the collection earlier in the month and wrote: "I think I've been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant. An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to by beautiful daughter. I can't wait for the reveal! You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20."

Ahead of Stormi's party, Kylie had taken her daughter to Disneyland for the first time as an early birthday treat. The little girl was pictured on her mum's Instagram arriving there on a private plane, dressed in Minnie Mouse ears. They were joined by many of their family members, including Kourtney Kardashian and her children Mason, Penelope and Reign, and Kim Kardashian with her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

