Kim Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her oldest daughter North West, six, on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, and fans were delighted to see that the little girl was holding her pet dog Sushi. Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers had been left worried that Kim and her family didn't have Sushi anymore as she hasn't been photographed on social media for a long time, and so they were thrilled to see that was not the case. Sushi featured in an episode of the hit reality show in 2017, after North was given a puppy for her fourth birthday, while her cousin Penelope Disick, seven, was given Sushi's sister, Honey. Kim had trouble with Sushi's constant barking, which resulted in her getting some help from The Dog Whisperer, Cesar Milan.

Kim Kardashian shared a new photo of North with her pet dog Sushi

In September, Kim revealed that the family had welcomed two more four-legged friends, which North was allowed to name. The reality star wrote at the time: "North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian, Sushi. She wants white baby girl to be called Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce. Please comment below any ideas you have!!" Penelope's dog Honey, meanwhile, has since been joined by another puppy that the Disick children were given at Christmas. Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of their new addition on social media over the festive season, and asked fans to help her think of a name. when some of the star's followers accused her of having replaced Honey, the doting mum was quick to respond, reassuring naysayers that their other dog was still very much part of the family.

North's cousin Penelope Disick with her dog Honey

Kim shares her four children with husband Kanye West, and while she has said that she and her husband would love more children, she has recently admitted that since having her fourth baby, her brood now feels complete. On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired in October, Kim spoke to her family about her brood and told them that she was "done" having more children. "Our surrogate is so amazing, she had the easiest delivery," she said. "She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me. I feel so complete."

Kim is a doting mum and aunt

The doting mum added: "I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I'm done." During the episode, Kim introduced baby Psalm to the family and explained the meaning behind his name. She told her family that they were initially going to call the newborn Ye, but that Kanye didn't like it because it didn't have a special meaning. "Kanye doesn't like Ye because Ye doesn't mean anything," she said. "We looked up every name in the bible that had a Ye at the beginning and the only name was Yechiel." She added that her younger sister Kylie Jenner talked them out of choosing Ye as their son's moniker, and instead they settled on Psalm. "Psalm and Saint sound good together. The kids now call him Psalm Ye," she said.

