Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West had asked for a pink Minnie Mouse birthday cake for her second birthday party, and her mum made her dreams come true! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hosted a Disney-themed tea party for Chicago on Wednesday, complete with a show-stopping pink cake with Minnie Mouse's face on the top of it. There were also personalised cupcakes with Chicago's name iced on them, macaroons and tiny sandwiches for all the guests to enjoy. The birthday girl herself wore Minnie Mouse ears and matching face paint, and was pictured on her aunt Kylie Jenner's Instagram account painting a picture in front of her tea party display.

Chicago's birthday party was attended by her famous family, including her cousins Stormi Webster and True Thompson, who she is close in age to. Earlier in the week, Kim shared an adorable video of Chicago and True on a trip to Target with their nanny. The pair were captured giggling as they were pushed along in the trolly, and Chicago was later filmed feeding True her meal during a trip to the supermarket's restaurant.

Chicago looked adorable dressed up as Minnie Mouse on her special day

On her little girl's special day, Kim shared a sweet tribute to her on social media. Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared two pictures of Chicago posing on the sofa, dressed in a pair of printed trousers and a black jacket, which were teamed with co-ordinating trainers. The birthday girl's hair was styled in adorable bun bunches which were tied with yellow ribbon. In the caption, Kim wrote: "Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl!!! I can't believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!"

Guests were treated to a tea party at Chicago's birthday

Kris Jenner also shared a sweet message to her granddaughter on her own Instagram account. Alongside a series of pictures of the little girl with various members of her family, she wrote: "Happy Birthday precious Chi Chi!!! You have brought so much joy and love into our family and I love you to the moon and back!!! You are our little angel doll and I love watching you grow.. what a blessing you are!"

Last year when Chicago turned one, she was treated to an Alice in Wonderland themed birthday party, which was held at the Kardashian-Wests' family home. They pulled out all the stops to ensure that their daughter had a birthday to remember, complete with a tea party and a visit from some of the Disney characters. Guests included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who took along their children Luna and Miles, as well as Chicago's famous aunts and her cousins.

