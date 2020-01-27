Jennifer Garner's family have incredibly strong genes! The 13 Going on 30 star enjoyed spending the weekend celebrating her older sister Susannah's birthday, and shared a lovely photo on Instagram of the pair and their mum Patricia and younger sister Melissa, revealing just how much they all look alike. In the photo, Jennifer and Susannah were wearing sweatshirts emblazoned with the words: "Favourite daughter," and the star wrote alongside the image: "Will the real favourite daughter please stand up?" Jennifer is incredibly close to her family, and her parents and sisters went to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 when the actress received her star on the famous landmark.

The Hollywood actress lived in Charleston, West Virginia, from the age of three, and later attended Denison University where she studied theatre – which led to her big acting break. The actress has previously joked that her upbringing was "practically Amish" because her parents wouldn't allow her or her siblings to dye their hair, wear makeup or paint their nails when they were teenagers. However, she has been influenced by her mum's stance on cooking, where her mother would make them home-cooked meals, having lived on a farm herself growing up. The actress told People: "My mum made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'"

As a result, Jennifer grows many of her fruit and vegetables in the back garden of her LA home and is passionate about farming. She even co-founded Once Upon A Farm, a company that produces fresh, organic baby food on her family's farm in Oklahoma. The doting mum is also encouraging her own children to follow suit, and they are often pictured picking up supplies at the farmer's market close to their home. Jennifer shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, seven, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The pair have remained on good terms since their divorce and are often pictured together attending events with their children. However, on social media, both parents are incredibly protective of their young family and never share pictures of them.

