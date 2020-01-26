Peter Andre spent his Saturday afternoon in the kitchen trying to bake a cake for his children, but unfortunately, it didn't quite go to plan! The Mysterious Girl singer's daughter Princess, 12, took a video of her dad's attempted cake. In the footage, which was posted on Peter's Instagram account, she panned in on the cake, and said: "So my dad spent an hour cooking, and that's how small it is!" Peter wrote in the caption: "And this is why I couldn't do bake off. I spent an hour trying to bake this for the kids and ended up with a doughnut the size of a pea." Fans were quick to praise the star's efforts, with one writing: "Good attempt for the kids though, what a great dad you are," while another wrote: "Good effort!" A third joked: "At least it won't be fattening!"

Peter Andre's daughter Princess shared a video of her dad's attempted cake making skills

The former I'm a Celebrity contestant lives in Sussex with his wife Emily MacDonagh and his four children. Peter is dad to Junior, 14, and Princess, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price, as well as Amelia, five, and Theo, three, who he shares with Emily. While Junior and Princess have grown up in the spotlight – having appeared on their parent's reality TV shows when they were younger – Emily prefers for Amelia and Theo to stay out of the public eye. As a result, Peter rarely shares photos of his youngest children, and when he does he covers their faces to protect their privacy.

Peter with his wife Emily and his two oldest children, Junior and Princess

Opening up about Emily's decision to keep Amelia and Theo away from the limelight, Peter told Closer magazine: "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it, so I've got to respect that." He added: "I still get away with little things... There have been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces…I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments but I also understand that not everyone wants that."

It seems that Peter's oldest two children are already stars in the making. Junior is enrolled at drama school, while Princess is active on TikTok, where she often posts videos, including some featuring her famous dad. And while Peter has his hands full with his brood, he hasn't completely ruled out expanding his family. The singer recently revealed that talk of another baby has been on the cards. In his New! column, he wrote: "Emily occasionally throws in the subject of having another baby. I'm like: 'Are you crazy?'" The singer added: "But then we change our minds like we change Theo's nappies." On Theo starting nursery next year, the doting dad added: "Emily's been getting really emotional about it but he'll only be going for three hours a week and I've said to her I think it'll be good for him."

