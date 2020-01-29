James Corden was unable to attend Tuesday night's NTAs as he was filming in Los Angeles, but he was certainly there in spirit. The Gavin and Stacey star was thrilled to see the cast of his hit comedy on stage to collect the Impact award – which is only given on special occasions – and to celebrate, the chat show host took to Twitter to share a sweet message. James wrote: "I'm so sorry I couldn't be there tonight. I have a show today and tomorrow. But I am so proud to see the whole cast up there holding this award. Thank you @officialntas."

Many of the 41-year-old's fans replied to his tweet congratulating Gavin and Stacey on its win, and also spoke of the huge impact the show has had on their lives. One wrote: "Congratulations to all of you, you are such amazing people who bring joy to us all. Thank you for making such an amazing TV show which brings smiles and laughter, we will just be sat waiting for a season four – don't mind us!" Another cheekily added: "Congratulations! If you're sorry, make a series four. We all want it, come on guys."

I'm so sorry I couldn't be there tonight. I have a show today and tomorrow. But I am so proud to see the whole cast up there holding this award. Thank you @OfficialNTAs x pic.twitter.com/EdGgErXYLJ — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 28, 2020

James shared the sweet message on Twitter

As for the show's future, James and Ruth Jones hinted at Smithy's return, saying: "It's mind-blowing that so many people watched our show – we still can't get our heads around it, what a massive compliment. We are indebted to the BBC for their incredible support but most importantly to those 18.5 million viewers for watching. We just hope one day we can let them know what Smithy said next."

The BBC is clearly also keen for the show to come back, as the Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore added: "These incredible viewing figures demonstrate the power of British comedy and the love for Gavin and Stacey. I want to thank James and Ruth for this gem and like everyone I'm longing to find out what happens next."

