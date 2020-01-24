James Corden has responded to the Twittersphere after it was revealed that he doesn't really drive the car on the popular Carpool Karaoke segment of The Late, Late Show. An eagle-eyed fan spotted James and Justin Bieber filming for the segment with the car attached to a rig, with another car pulling it along.

guys, we don't even use a real car pic.twitter.com/O0sxMwNFtP — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 23, 2020

The Late, Late Show's official Twitter account had a hilarious response to the fan reaction, and shared a snap of James and Samuel L Jackson pretending to drive on, writing: "Guys, we don't even use a real car." The executive producer of the chat show, Ben Winston, also clarified that James is usually driving, tweeting: "We only use a rig when we are doing a 'stunt' as part of the Carpool - when it would be impossible for James to drive! This has occurred only maybe 4 times in 50 or so carpools... Safety is key!"

James joked about not really driving the car

Following a hugely success career after moving to LA, James was back on UK television over Christmas for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. Speaking about why he and his writing partner, Ruth Jones, brought the show back, he told The Times: "Let's see what they’re doing. We wanted to see if there was something there, and for a while we weren’t sure. Then, once there was, my feeling was, life's too short. Fear is the absolute reason to do it. This sounds ridiculously deep, but none of us are promised tomorrow. We're here for a minute, so you have to try to do it all. I'd rather regret something than not do it."

Although the special was a huge success, there has been no word whether the series will be returning for more episodes, but Stacey actress Joanna Page revealed that she would love to do a yearly special. Chatting on This Morning, she said: "You know, I think we'd all desperately love to do more or do a special every year, we'd love to."